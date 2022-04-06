From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Mobile Telecommunications giant , MTN in continuation of its financial support to indigent under graduates studying in the Nigeria public tertiary institutions has awarded scholarships worth two hundred thousand a year to 370 students through its foundation.

The foundation also inducted 348 graduates who had completed their education through the financial support as MTN foundation Alumni.

Speaking at the award ceremony held in Owerri , the Imo state capital on Wednesday, Director of the Foundation, Mr. Denis Okoro disclosed that beneficiaries of the MTN foundation scholarship for 2021/ 2022 is strictly based on merit as the awardees have fulfilled the the minimum requirements for the scholarship award.

He disclosed that the MTN foundation has spent N3 Billion in the past eleven years to see through 4,212 under graduates through the tertiary institutions .

” In the past eleven year the Foundation has provided financial support for brilliant but indigent students in Nigeria public tertiary institutions to enable them finish tops in their studies . Our scholarship is different from a bursary . MTN is a company that strives for excellence and the beneficiaries are also chosen because they are striving for excellence. So, the Foundation is there to assist them reach their goals.”

Continuing , today awardees knows that for them to continue to enjoy this 200,000 yearly scholarship they must maintain a certain CGPA of at least 3.5 in their course of study and this is to motivate them to aspire to the best. Besides, financial support MTN scholars are also trained in other skills to equip them for the future. “

Okoro further revealed that 4,571 youths have so far benefited from the Foundation’s scholarship with 605 visually impaired youths amongst the beneficiaries.

He therefore tasked this year’s beneficiaries not to relent or rest on their oars but to seize this golden opportunity .

Also, South East Regional Manager of MTN , Mr. Innocent Entonu congratulated the beneficiaries as they made it out of the 50,000 applicants and reminded them that the company is noted for excellence and that they must always bear that in mind.

” I must congratulate the 370 of you as beneficiaries of MTN foundation scholarship it is not easy to emerge out of 50,000 applicants and we expect you to continue aspire for best. Once you graduate you will be inducted in the MTN foundation as an Alumni member like we have just done today.”

Present at the award ceremony are Prof Peter Akah , Vice Chancellor of the Imo state University, Prof Charles Esimone, Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Hon.Eric Uwakwe, Special Assistant ( Youths Affairs ) to Imo state governor amongst others .