377 projects ready for commission-Sanwo-Olu

By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians of good governance, noting that the state will always comes out stronger no matter the challenges it face.

While raising the hope of Lagosians on good governance, he said this year would be a better year because his administration will be

commissioning 377 projects across the state in the next few months.

“Starting this month, Lagosians are going to see renewed effort going into uplifting their welfare and living standards. Over the next few months we have 377 projects slated for Commissioning across the State, in various sectors, all embarked upon to positively impact the lives of every resident of Lagos State”, he said .

The governor gave the assurance at the State’s Annual Thanksgiving Service, he said despite various challenges faced in year 2020, the state still have cause to give glory to God.

According to him, zhe theme for this year’s thanksgiving service, “In Everything Give Thanks’ was inspired by Psalms 50 verse 23, which says, Whoever offers praise glorifies Me; And to him who orders his conduct aright I will show the salvation of God.”

“ As a State, we cannot but give unending praise to God, especially considering all the blows dealt to us last year. First there was the Coronavirus pandemic, of which our dear State has been the national epicenter, and then there was the incalculable violence and destruction we suffered during the course of protests hijacked protests in October 2020.

“Either one of these two tragedies could have completely disrupted and crippled our economy and existence, but we survived both of them. And we did not only survive, we triumphed, and we can look back and say that we emerged from 2020 stronger and more confident about the inherent greatness and resilience of our State”, he said. Sanwo-Olu appreciated his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and others arms of government (Judiciary and Legislative) for their support, held that without them, what was achieved so far would not have possible.

He said the driving force of his administration, is the Vision for a Greater Lagos.

Among the projects listed for commissioning includes; These projects include: 52 Tonne Per Hour Imota Rice Mill, in Ikorodu, Agege, Pen Cinema Junction Flyover and Ramp, r estored Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Ariyo (Mile 10) – Ira – Muwo Bridge Phase 1 in Ojo, remodeled Youth Center in Abesan, Ipaja, t he state affordable public housing scheme in Idale, Badagry.