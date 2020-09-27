SOLA OJO, Kaduna

AS part of the activities to commemorate their 35th anniversary, members of the 37 Regular Course of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) at the weekend formally handed over a newly constructed squash court and a horse to the NDA.

Chairman of 37 Regular Course, Rear Admiral BJ Gbassa, in a remark, dis- closed that the donations were geared towards improving sporting activities at the academy noting that the course felt the need to make a positive contribution to the academy with a facility that would be lasting and enduring.

Receiving the squash court and the horse on its behalf, the Academy Com- mandant, Major General Jamil Sarham, thanked members of 37 Regular Course for their donations, assuring them that the edi ce and horse donated would be put to good use.

Gen Sarham reiterated NDA’s commitment producing quality officers for the Nigerian Armed Forces.