Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

No fewer than 38 health workers as well as 150 Ward Development Committee (WDC) have been trained on integrated delivery of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) services in Kwami Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe state.

The training which was conducted by UNICEF in collaboration with Gombe State Ministry of Health as well as the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) was to strengthen the capacity of Primary Health Centres (PHC) system in providing integrated quality PHC services in the LGA.

According to the acting director PHCDA, Gombe, Aminu Sale Abubakar the training and the orientation of the 150 members of the WDC from 10 wards in Kwami LGA was to intimate them to their roles and responsibilities to improve demand creation in the LGA.

He explained that the health workers and other stakeholders were trained as part of the implementation of the China-Africa collaboration to accelerate MNCH in Gombe. He added that the project seeks to improve the health status of women and children through the revitalization of the primary health care delivery system in the selected LGA.

“Through improvement of the functionality of primary health care service delivery in health facilities, outreaches and community-based services in 10 wards: Bojude, Daban Fulani, Doho, Dukkkul, Gadam, Jurara, Komfulata, Kwami, Mallam Sidi and Malleri in Kwami LGA, of the State,” he said.

A document shared by UNICEF revealed that the project was funded by China’s South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund (SSCAF) which was set up to assist developing countries to accelerate progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).