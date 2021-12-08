Bauchi State Head of Service (HoS), Alhaji Yahuza Haruna, says no fewer than 3,800 civil servants will sit for 2021 promotion examinations in the state.

Haruna, who disclosed this at the commencement of a two-day sensitisation workshop for civil servants on the promotion examinations in Bauchi on Wednesday, said that the examination would commence on Dec. 21.

According to him, the exercise is aimed at paving ways for promotion and acquainting civil servants with regulatory, professional and general knowledge of civil service and the society.

Haruna, who said that civil servants on grade level 8 and above would be sitting for the examination, added that the affected civil servants were drawn from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Establishments and Servicom Matters Bureau, Alhaji Mohammmed Umar, stated that promotion examinations were meant to keep civil servants up to date.

He said that since the inception of the exercise in 2009, the examination board had consisted of representatives of government and organised labour.

“The policy has impacted positively on the growth of the service, such as refresher training, elimination of suppression and determination of progression,” he said.

On his part, Chairman, Civil Service Commission in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, urged the participants to pay attention to the resource persons at the workshop.

He said that the workshop was a good avenue for them to interact with their colleagues and the examiners in a cordial environment. (NAN)

