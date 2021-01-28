From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A total of 384 deported Nigerians have arrived Abuja from the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Daily Sun can confirm.

The returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via Saudi Air flight B773 at about 1:10 pm.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), announced the arrival on its Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov.

The 384 Nigerians comprising of 300 males and 83 females and one infant, were the first batch of 802 Nigerians due to return to the country this week.

The deportees said to be illegal migrants, have been held in detention camps in Saudi Arabia while awaiting deportation to the country.

NIDCOM further said the returnees will be quarantined at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the reversed COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.