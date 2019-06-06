Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano arrested 39 suspected arsonists on Thursday following an alleged attempt to burn down a power transmitting station situated at Dawakin Dakata area of the state.

The suspects, who have been transferred to the Bompai headquarters of the police command, were accused of masterminding a protest which was targeted at setting ablaze transformers belonging to the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

Eye witnesses said that the protest began in the morning after youths in the area mobilised themselves in protest against the constant lack of power supply to the area.

The protest, which started as a legitimate show of disapproval over the power outage in Dakata and its environs, was eventually hijacked by some miscreants who redirected public anger towards a destructive purpose.

Police spokesman DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa told Daily Sun that when they got hint of what was happening, they promptly moved in, adding that, alongside other sister security agency, they were able to arrest the protesters and secure the multi-million naira station from any harm.

He said that so far they have no report of any death or injury, adding that investigation into the protest had commenced in earnest.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the death of an unidentified person who was killed during Wednesday’s clash between pro and anti emirate creation forces in the city.

The spokesman confirmed that two other victims sustained injuries, adding that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital.

According to him, ten persons have been arrested following the clash, adding that by the command’s investigation into the incident had commenced.

The spokesman said that at the end of the investigation the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution even as he urged the people of the state to remain civil and avoid any breach of the law.

It would be recalled that thugs in the city at the end of the traditional Durbar festival threw stones at one another and stabbed a number of persons.