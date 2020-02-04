Joe Apu
The 2020 edition of the NPA, Lagos International Polo tournament is set to commence today with no less than 39 teams ready to jostle for the various trophies.
President, Lagos Polo Club, Ayo Olashoju at a media briefing yesterday stated that this year’s edition is unique in so many ways, with new sponsors joining in.
The tournament, which has as main sponsor; GT Bank gets off to a blistering start today, promised to be the exciting in decades with a record of 39 teams jostling for top honours.
The ambitious teams, which were fully armed with foreign professionals and fortified with thoroughbred Argentine horses are competing for honours in the four major cups categories, The Silver Cup, The Lagos Low Cup, The Open Cup and the event’s biggest prize, the Majekodunmi Cup respectively.
Four glittering subsidiary prizes, the Oba of Lagos, the Governor Cup, the Italian Ambassador’s Cup and the Independence Cup are also on offer during the fies- ta reputed as the oldest polo tournament in the country, dating back to the early 1900s.
Tournament Manager, Seyi Oyinlola confirmed that at a world press conference heralding the 2020 international polo fiesta, declaring that tall was set for the glamorous event that promised to be the most competitive and the most exciting in years. “It’s going to be a two weeks of thrilling polo experience for the lovers of the game,”
