From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A 39-years-old kidnapper, Charles Nikson has been sentenced to death by firing squad for his involvement in the abduction of one Mrs Vivian Okoye and Dr Ogregade Ileimokumo in November 2020.

Men of the Operation Puff Adder unit of the Bayelsa State Police Command had rescued the victims after a shoot-out with the gang and arrested Nikson.

The Police Command subsequently arraigned Nikson and another suspect, David Ekegima who was arrested later on a two count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The Presiding judge of Ogbia High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Justice Raphael Ajuwa however discharged and acquitted Ekegima.

Justice Ajuwa while delivering his ruling on the matter on Tuesday said he found Nikson guilty of the two charges.

“On the charge of conspiracy, there is no specific term for the charge and I hereby sentence you to 10 years imprisonment” he pronounced.

Justice Ajuwa further said that the law says anybody convicted of kidnapping either die by hanging or firing squad. She therefore declared him sentenced to death by firing squad.

It would be recalled that there was heavy shoot out in November, 2020 between operatives of the Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command and a seven-man kidnapping gang along the Imiringi area of Ogbia Local Government Council of the State, leading to the rescue of Mrs. Vivian Okoye, the wife of a popular businessman and Dr Ileimokumo