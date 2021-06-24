From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A total number of 390,676 civil servants in 559 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been captured on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System platform as of January 31, 2021, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has said.

She made the disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja as part of activities to kickstart the 2021 Nigeria Civil Service Week.

The federal government had in 2006 introduced the IPPIS to weed out ghost workers from the civil service and automate salary payments for transparency and accountability in public expenditure.

In October 2019, the federal government directed workers in its MDAs to enroll on IPPIS.

Recalled the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had last year gone on strike over the Federal Government insistence that its members enroll in IPPIS

Only last week, the salaries of 331 civil servants cutting across all were suspended over their failure to update their records on IPPIS despite repeated directives to do so.

According to Yemi-Esan, 390,676 staff across the 559 MDAs have now been captured on the platform.

She added that the figure excludes the army, paramilitary, police, and universities.

“As of 31st January, 2021, a total number of 559 MDAs with 390,676 employees have been captured on the IPPIS platform. This figure excludes the Army, Para-Military, Police and Universities.

“Accordingly, several activities have been initiated and carried out by the Office towards driving, implementing and deployment of the Human Resource module of IPPIS.

“With full deployment of the HR Module of IPPIS, human error would be minimized through streamlined data, cost reduced based on available accurate data, financial and manpower resources efficiently and effectively utilized and planned for; while storage of data collected on employees of the Federal Public Service is secure and only accessible to authorized officers.”

Speaking further, Yemi-Esan said the civil service took advantage of COVID-19 to accelerate the digitalisation of its processes to enable it “continue to function effectively as the backbone of government within the new normal”.

Yemi-Esan also disclosed that the process of reviewing the nation’s Public Service Rules was almost completed, saying it is ready for the approval of the Federal Executive Council.

“The office, in the last one year, has finalised the review of the PSR and it has presented to the 2020 National Council on Establishment in Lagos which approved the revised document in principle.

“The office has produced the final draft for onward transmission to the Federal Executive Council for approval,” she said.

According to her the government has spent N2.4 billion in settling 594 families of deceased civil servants while outstanding death benefits will be paid soon.

Yemi-Esan added, “Sometimes last year, the Ministry of Finance released N2.5 billion to pay backlog of death benefits to the next of kin of deceased officers.

“As of today, out of N2.5 billion, N2.468 billion has been expended to settle 594 beneficiaries.

“The others that are outstanding will be completed once the office receives the requisite bank’s attestation.”

Yemi-Esan said a committee would soon be set up on the Steve Orasanye report on rationalisation of government agencies.

“As regards the Orosanye report, the SGF and I have planned to set up two committees to look into the report.

“We are going to look at what happened before the Oransanye report and after the Oransanye report,” she said.