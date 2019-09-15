Christy Anyanwu

Ankara is a fabric that has become a must-have for everyone, regardless of background. However, there are grades of Ankara to suit your personality. These days there are bespoke African print clothes you could pick off the rack of good tailors and designers. The colourful mix and match comes out elegantly fabulous, creating a stunning look.

Ankara fashion gets more diverse each day and could be worn to any function and still look trendy. All you need is have the right accessories and you are good to go.

At a recent fashion expo held in Lagos, Creative Director of Babe4Life Ankara, Folake, explained that personality and carriage go a long way to project the attention you get when you wear any kind of fabric. “If you wear an expensive outfit and have a bad poise or carriage, then you wouldn’t attract anyone to like what you are wearing, no matter how costly,” Folake said.