By Maduka Nweke

Real Estate Unite anchored by 3INVEST as the flagship event that provides important platform for the built sector professionals in Africa to network, learn, transact, showcase and discuss opportunities and issues in global real estate yearly has been revived.

Real Estate Unite Summit usually with over 1000 participants that features conference, exhibition, leader/women’s forum and sustainability awards has officially announced May 30 and 31, 2022 as dates for its annual real estate summit after two years of hiatus due to COVID and unforeseen circumstances. The land construction and real estate sector technically, is one of the most influential globally when it comes to impacting the health and wellbeing of people and the environment. The real estate sector is responsible for 40 per cent of all carbon emissions globally, the industry has both the obligation as well as the opportunity to make an extraordinary impact in creating a healthier, safer and cleaner planet.

Therefore, for inclusive, economic growth and shared prosperity, the built environment as a matter of urgenc, must begin to take the lead in the plan, designing and managing more resilient and sustainable communities. To achieve this Real Estate Unite Summit has been redesigned to address the global challenges and encourage the built environment in Africa to embrace the sustainability culture.

Real estate Unite Summit initiator and founder, Ruth Obih during the announcement ceremony, said,“Getting the real estate players to embrace sustainability is our collective goal. Our plan is to create a community of stakeholders who are passionate about sustainable development and culture. Encourage education and participation in sustainability-related activities. Recognise organizations that are taking the lead in sustainability and finally lobby for ESG regulations, policies and better incentives for this community”.

The built sector has a substantial sustainability impact through land development, resource use, waste generation and labour practices throughout its life cycle.

