By Tosin Ajirire

Talented pair of Bright Godfrey aka 3ple B and Jesse Chukwukadibia Emmanuel Chinedu aka Mofizzay have penned mouth-watering deals with CSERECORDS Ltd., owned by Onyekachukwu John Mba aka Aka Don Lamba.

The duo signed the deals with CSERECORDS during a meeting with Onyekachukwu John Mba having impressed the record label owner with their talents.

Speaking after signing his contract, Abia State-born 3ple B, who was inspired into doing music by West Life, revealed that he admires Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide and Usher.

When asked to describe the kind of music he creates, the artiste said he waxes anything classical and generally acceptable to the listening ear.

‘‘I create classical songs and any work that is acceptable to the listening ear. I never really played any musical instrument in school or in church, and I’d love to collaborate with Davido.

’’What makes me passionate about doing music is the fact that music is life, and I hope to achieve legendary status in my music career in the next 10 years.” 3ple B stated.

On his part, Mofizzay who is from Enugu State but was born in Nsukka where his parents lived, said that he came about his stage name due to his strong and unwavering crush on a female Nigerian musician.

He explained: “How I came about my stage name? Well, it is not an interesting story. I had a strong and unwavering crush on Nigerian musician, Mo’çhedda when I was younger. I was so taken in with her music and style that I adopted the MO in her name because I liked to imagine myself and her dating.

‘‘The word “Efizzy” was popular at the time, and I liked to imagine myself as a young lad with “efizzy,” so I added it to the “Mo” in my name. It was “mofizzy” at first, but I later decided that “mofizzay” was better, and it has stuck ever since.”

The Computer Science graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa, who was constantly on transfer in high school because his family moved frequently, said that his father inspired him into doing music.

’’As much as he would hate to admit it, I think my father (God rest his soul) inspired me to play music. Growing up, I was exposed to a wide range of music, including Michael Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Elvis Presley, Lucky Dube, and Brenda Fasse etc.

‘‘That list goes on and on. And even though it wasn’t what he wanted me to do for a career, unconsciously and unintentionally, he steered me in that direction,” he admitted.

Mofizzy, who classified his kind of music as Afro-pop with hints of singer-songwriter alternative and indie pop, also revealed that he admires lots of local and foreign musicians who have impacted him greatly.

’’I admire a lot of musicians, especially those changing the era for new school music. I love Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, and of course, Wizkid.

‘‘Others who did not make this list are not without my admiration. I feel more connected to these acts because they influenced certain aspects of my life,” Mofizzy quipped.

In his remarks, Aka Don Lamba stated that the move to sign the artists was to fully establish CSERECORDS as the home of some of Nigeria’s best musical talents.

According to him, he is working to put his record label on the map as one of the best in Africa, as he hopes his new signees collaborate with the best including Wizkid, Burnaboy, Akon, Chris Brown and Cardi B in the nearest future.

‘‘The aim of CSERECORDS is to make a meaningful impact in the music industry. The signing of 3ple B and Mofizzay is the start of our movement to make a lasting impression in the Nigerian music industry and beyond.

‘‘We have set the motion in place to ensure that these newly signed artistes become known all over the world while winning back-to-back awards in the industry.’’ Aka Don Lamba noted.