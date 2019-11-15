The third edition of the Ex-Squash Pro in Diaspora championship commenced yesterday at the squash courts of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

The grassroots tournament is for under 13, under 16 and over 45 and will run until Saturday, November 16, with over 150 athletes from across the country competing for honours.

The tournament organised by former Nigerian professional squash players is not only to give back to the society, but to also regenerate the game at the grassroots.

This year’s edition is organised in conjunction with the Lagos State Squash Association and the Nigeria Squash Federation.

More retired players from outside the country have joined in making the competition more attractive and competitive.

Chairman, Ex-squash Pro in diaspora championship, Femi Shittu, said they will continue to do more to churn out champions for the country, as every edition of the competition opens up new avenue to identify quality players.

“Within three years of staging the championship, talents have been discovered and monitored by the Nigeria Squash Federation.

“Our aim, which is to give back to the society as ex-players of squash in the Diaspora, is gradually coming through. We introduced the over 45 years event to add more glamour to the championship.