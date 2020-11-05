Ahead of the third FOC West Open Boat Race billed for Saturday, the Navy Sailing Club says all is set for the big day.

Already, top athletes from Navy formations have confirmed their participation in the event which promises to be of high standards.

Chairman of the Sailing Committee, Navy Sailing Club, Emmanuel Agha, a barrister and Vice Commodore of the Club situated in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos, said the entries recorded for the race, so far, is impressive.

“We’re delighted as a club to announce that the quality of athletes that have entered for the third FOC West Open Boat Race are among the best in the country. It is, therefore, expected that the competition will be of high standard.”

Agha, also, stated that the excitement of other athletes are high given the invitation to national athletes for the race as it would propel them to work harder. “Our sailors based here in Lagos are already gearing up for a stiff competition. They have commenced practice and are looking forward to a grand event on Saturday.”

From the entries, so far, it was gathered that over 45 athletes have entered for the races in canoeing, kayaking, GP 14, Laser and open water swimming in the junior and senior categories.