National athletes in water sports are set to storm the Navy Sailing Club, Ojo, Lagos ahead of the 3rd FOC West Open Boat Race billed for Saturday, November 7, 2020.

In addition, top athletes from Navy formations in the country have also confirmed their participation in the event which promises to be of high standards.

Chairman of the Sailing Committee, Navy Sailing Club, Emmanuel Agha, a barrister and Vice Commodore of the Club situated in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos told our correspondent that the entries recorded for the race so far is impressive.

“We’re delighted as a club to announce that the quality of athletes that have entered for the 3rd FOC West Open Boat Race are among the best in the country. It is therefore expected that the competition will be of high standard.”

Agha, also stated that the excitement of other athletes are high given the invitation to national athletes for the race as it would propel them to work harder. “Our sailors based here in Lagos are already gearing up for a stiff competition. They have commenced practice and are looking forward to a grand event on Saturday.”

From the entries so far, it was gathered that over 45 athletes have entered for the races in canoeing, kayaking, GP 14, Laser and open water swimming in the junior and senior categories.

Amongst those that are coming from other naval formations are Lieutenant FC Fapetus -DHQ Abuja (a Female GP14 handler), Lieutenant LA Oriretan better known Navy fish. She is the first female Laser champion in Nigeria and had won a gold medal at the Indian Navy Sailing Regatta back in 2018.

Others include Lieutenant UI Eluu -NHQ Abuja, a Leaser champion of repute, Lieutenant David Aliemeke NHQ Abuja, GP14 specialist, Lieutenant AA Aderibigbe NSS Thunder-PH (female GP14 Champion), Lieutenant James Mosindi (GP14 Helms man) and Sub Lieutenant Jonathan Nsoke – a versatile sailor in Laser and GP14).

Navy Sailing Club utility athlete POPTI Emmanuel Denis DY is due in Lagos for the event also. He is the current number 1 Laser champion and have to his credit several international competitions medals for Nigeria.