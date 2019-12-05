Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The suit seeking alteration of some sections of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as (amended) to pave way for President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governors to seek third terms was, yesterday, withdrawn by the appellant, Charles Oko Enya.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in Ebonyi State, had approached the court praying it to amend sections 137(1) (b) and 182 (1) (b) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

He had maintained that the sections constituted infringement on the fundamental human rights of President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors.

The suit with No. FHC/AI/CS/90/19, after two weeks it was filed (20th November, 2019) could not have its first hearing at the Federal High Court 2, Abakiliki under Justice Akintayo Aluko.

This followed a motion for withdrawal made by counsel to the applicant, Iheanachor Agboti, and was approved by the court.

“Upon the application of the learned counsel for the applicant for the withdrawal of this suit, I say may the case be stroke out,” Justice Aluko said.

Counsel to the applicant told the court that his reasons for withdrawing the suit was not made by him, but his client.

“I have the instruction of my client to withdraw the suit so as to allow further consultation,” he said.