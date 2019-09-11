All roads will, this weekend, lead to Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, for the third edition of Udom Emmanuel U-17 Football Championship.

Appropriately christened “Udom Victory Tournament,” the age-grade soccer fiesta, which holds all the promises of football excellence, aside being a means of thanking God for the second term victory of Governor Udom Emmanuel, is also a talent-hunting initiative, as it offers a veritable platform for the discovery of budding football talents within and outside the state.

Encouraged by the huge degree of successes recorded at the previous editions, and inspired by the visionary realistic DAKKADA philosophy as espoused by governor Emmanuel, the championship, which has a lot of attractive packages for participating teams, is scheduled to commence on September 14 to 28, at various centres across the state.

The draws ceremony has been scheduled to hold on September 14, at Uniuyo Mini Stadium, by 10am. To this end, participating teams are enjoined to arrive Uyo on or before Saturday for accreditation and screening, as all necessary logistics for a successful championship have been put in place.