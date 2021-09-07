By Seun Ajayi-Obe, Ibadan

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) Director of Administration, Alhaji Rahman Olapade has declared that the team is properly motivated to clinch the coveted Nigeria Professional Football League promotion ticket at the Super Eight play-off in Enugu.

Olapade stated that all members of the team are in high spirit and focused on ensuring that this year’s ample opportunity for celebration does not slip off, pointing out that Enugu is also giving 3SC conducive atmosphere for success.

He disclosed that the players no longer bask in the euphoria of their initial NNL success, but concentrate on achieving clear and resounding triumph at the end of the tournament, beginning on Tuesday.

The 3SC Director of Administration stressed that as professionals, the players learn to respect their opponents and make no room for mistakes, as all the teams taking part in the tournament proved to be endowed with the requisite qualities of NNL champions.

