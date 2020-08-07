It was another pace setting record as Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan appreciated and held a sent forth programme for some of its longest serving staff.

At the colourful event held at the club’s secretariat at Jericho, yesterday, the quartet of Mr Ganiyu Bello (Rondo), Mrs Olubunmi Aina (Iya Shooting), Mr Morufu Oladejo (Warrior) and Mr Ojo Oluwasanjo Thomas (Baba Ojo) were honoured for their selfless services.

Speaking at the occasion, Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Asiwaju Seun Fakorese, said the sent forth held for the retirees, which was the first of its kind, was a further demonstration of the Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to reward excellence in service.

“This is another pace setting event that we are organising here. The present administration, under His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, values dedication and commitment, that is why we want to appreciate these people for the services they have rendered for Shooting Stars all these years.”

The commissioner assured that the government will not stop at honouring deserving personalities as a way of encouraging dedication to duty.

In his speech, the General Manager of the club, Rasheed Balogun, commended the retirees for their commitment and dedication to duty while serving the club.