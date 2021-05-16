A group under the aegis of South-South Study Group has commended the Southern governors for their unanimous decision on the issues of open grazing and restructuring.
While stressing the imperative of restructuring as well as banning of open grazing, it urged the concerned governors to initiate collective action that would turn the issues into reality.
A communiqué issued by the group reads in part: “On this note, the Southern Governors must realise that now more than ever, regardless of party affiliation, the citizens of Southern Nigeria look up to this collective body to protect them from ram- paging marauders and bandits, to push forward their collective
interests and hold many more positive conferences involving other Southern stakeholders in the immediate future for the
sake of the rapidly deteriorating national state of affairs. What has been lacking is the will to go beyond mere words.”
