The senior men and women’s 3×3 teams, as well as the U-18 boys and girls have commenced camping at the Package B of the National Stadium, Abuja, in preparation for the 2019 3×3 FIBA Africa Nations Cup which comes up in Kampala, Uganda from November 7 to 11.

Kano Pillars’ duo of Okoh Lucky Subel and Godwin David were invited alongside Abuchi Ibe Agu and Anyaoha Wisdom of Gombe Bulls.

Koko Victor Antony (Rivers Hoopers) and Ndibe Emmanuel complete the list of invited players for the camping, which opened on Sunday. They hope to improve on the bronze won in the 2018 edition.

First Bank’s Okoro Ifunanya coming from a solid performance at the African Games in Morocco earned another call up to camp alongside teammates, Kelani Sumbo (First Bank) and Umeh Gloria (Plateau Rocks).

Agbotan Success (Delta Force), Okah Chinwe Hope (Air Warriors) and Theresa Mac-Dangosu (Abuja) complete the list of players invited for the women’s team.