From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The main opposition party in Delta State, All Progressive Congress (APC), has advised Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to tie the recovered £2.4 million public funds to specific projects in the state.

The advice is coming on the heels of Tuesday’s confirmation by the federal government that the money has been given to Delta State Government.

The £2.4 million is part of recoveries from the state funds allegedly looted by former governor of the state, James Ibori.

APC in a statement by the acting publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that the money was returned to the state where it was allegedly looted.

Imonina said the People Democratic Party (PDP)-led state government should be put under check by all citizens in the state to ensure that the money is not restolen.

It is a known fact that PDP led-government and its handlers’ maladministration and glutonic propensity to covet what belongs to Deltans, to themselves put the state at the state of squalor it is today. There is no gainsaying the fact that the spirit of rapacity still exists in some government officials in the state.

‘For the sake of our dear state, we call on the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, not to allow this economic lifeline (monies) to go the way of the past. Deltans want to see positive changes in their lives.

‘Delta APC charges the governor to be transparent in handling this recovered money, and other monies accruing to the state.

‘As a matter of fact, we urge the governor to tie this money to specific projects in the state. This will in no small measure bring joy to Deltans whenever they see the projects this money is used for,’ the statement read.