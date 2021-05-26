From Uche Usim, Abuja

Contrary to media reports that the famous £4.2 million Ibori loot has been successfully funneled into the coffers of Delta State Government, the Accountant-General of Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris has debunked the claim, clarifying that no money has been given to the state as issues around the loot have not been properly resolved.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Idris said: “The issue of the £4.2m Ibori loot has not been properly resolved.

“The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.

“This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to State Governments.

This is the true position as regards the £4.2m Ibori loot”.

It was widely reported on Tuesday that Idris said the £4.2m looted by a former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, which the Federal Government recently repatriated from the United Kingdom, has been returned to the state.

The AGF was reported to have said so when he appeared before the House of Representatives’ Ad hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots Movable and Immovable Assets from 2002 to 2020 by Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for Effective Efficient Management and Utilisation.

He explained that such funds looted from the treasury of a state are always returned to the state, adding that concerned states can also sue the Federal Government to recover such monies.