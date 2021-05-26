The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) said on Wednesday that the issue of the £4.2m Ibori Loot is yet to be properly resolved, especially as the money is still being awaited.

It said in a statement that explanation has become necessary to enable it put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2m Ibori Loot.

The statement signed by Director Information, Press and Public Relations Henshaw Ogubike reads in parts; “The issue of the £4.2m Ibori Loot has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.

“This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to State Governments.

“This is the true position as regards the £4.2m Ibori Loot.”