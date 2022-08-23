From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Catholic faithfuls and christians alike were elated on Tuesday when the news of the release of the four sisters abducted by gunmen at Umulolo,Okigwe Imo state was broken by the Sisters of Jesus the Saviour (Generalate).

A statement signed by its Secretary-General, Sister Zita Ihedoro stated that the four sisters, namely Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu who were abducted on their way to morning mass on Sunday has regained their freedom.

The statement by Ihedoro read partly, “With hearts full of joy, the sisters of Jesus the Saviour wish to announce the unconditional and safe release of four of our sisters who were abducted around Okigwe-Umulolo area on August 21, 2022.

“Today is a memorable day for us, therefore, we wish to share this joy with all men and women of goodwill who in one way or the other have contributed to the quick and safe release of our dear sisters.

“We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your prayers and moral supports during this difficult moment. May Jesus the Saviour whom we have come to serve bless, protect and provide for you, especially in times of difficulty.” Ihedoro stated.