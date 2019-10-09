Romanus Okoye

The police in Lagos yesterday arraigned four people in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ court for allegedly tampering with Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) transformer.

The defendants, Hananawa Yusuf, 60; Blessing Edijana, 26; Sarakiya Bamidele, 26; Theokeke Bassey, 30 and Anita Archibon, 40, are facing charges of tampering with private property and breach of peace. They, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on September 30 around 2pm at Oluwole Estate, Ikeja.