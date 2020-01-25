Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Four suspects have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command over the alleged abduction of Vice Chairman of the Transition Committee of Remo North Local Government Area of the State, Hon. Taiwo Soniyi.

The suspects included: Muhammad Abdullah, 25; Ibrahim Dikko, 20; Gambo Abdullah, 25; and Mohammed Sulaimon, 23. Three of the suspects were arrested in the forests along the Fidiwo-Ipara road in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, while the fourth suspect was apprehended at Idi-Ayunre area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects, Saturday Sun gathered, has collected N1.7million as ransom before they were arrested. The suspected kidnappers abducted Soniyi on January 9, this year, along Fidiwo-Ipara Road and whisked him to an unknown destination after which they reportedly demanded a ransom of N50 million to free him.

Parading the suspects yesterday at the state police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Police Commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, said the tactical teams of the command arrested the suspects after trailing them for days. Ebrimson stated that the victim had already identified all the suspects as his abductors.

He pointed out that the suspects have made confessional statements, which would enable the command to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang. The commissioner, however, denied that ransom was paid before the politician was released, saying the police never negotiated or entered into any financial inducement with the criminals.