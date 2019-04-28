Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Security operatives in Anambra have arrested about four persons over the assassination of the President- General of Nimo community, Chief Frank At honey Igboka.

Igboka, an ex-member of the Anambra State House of Assembly was assassinated by gunmen who shot him in his car around Nimo market at about 8.12pm on April, 17.

Governor Willie Obiano had announced a reward of N5 million for anyone with useful information leading to the arrest of the killers of the Nimo PG.

A senior police officer in the state, who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the state Police Commissioner, Mr Mustapha Dandaura was expected to address the press on the arrest.

It was also gathered that one of the four suspects arrested is from the late Igboka’s community, Nimo, which is in Njikoka local government of the state.

The other suspects according to the police source were from Obosi and Onitsha respectively.

The four suspects were already in the Police custody at the moment, while Investigations were still going on.

Meanwhile, sources in Nimo have revealed that some persons were arrested in the community on Friday night in connection to the murder of Igboka .

When contacted, the state Police Public Relation’s Officer, Mohammed Haruna (SP), declined comment but assured that, “the CP will address a press conference on Monday on the issue. ”