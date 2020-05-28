Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Four members of the National Youth Service Corps [NYSC] in Anambra State were, yesterday, slammed with service extension for three months by the management of the body for committing various offences during their mandatory one year service period.

Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Mr Kehinde Aremu, disclosed this during the passing out parade organized for 3,704 Batch B Stream 1 corps members who served at various locations in the state.

Aremu, in a chat with newsmen in Aguata after touring some centres in the state, said that he was impressed with the conduct of the ceremony which had satisfactory observation of COVID-19 protocols especially as they affect physical distancing.

He said that all the manpower of the scheme in the state were deployed to all the local government areas in the state to ensure that the exercise was organized very well with full compliance to safety measures.

He said: “We’ve gone round all the centers. There was strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocol. I also want to assure you that all our officers were sent out to participate in the certificate distribution.

“One other thing we’ve done is to stagger the distribution of the certificates. We allocated days to each of the corps members across the local governments depending on the numerical strength in each area.”

Aremu further revealed that corps members who wished to travel out of the state could do so as the Director General of the scheme, Shuaibu Ibrahim, secured permission from the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to that effect.

“We’re excited that the DG was able to link up with the IGP, the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps [FRSC] to ensure free passage of corps members who wish to go back home during the lockdown.

“On our own part here, we’ve synergized with the Sector Command of the FRSC as well as other security personnel to ensure easy passage of our corps members,” he added.

Continuing, he said: “One thing I’m very sure is that with the kind of training and orientation we’ve given the corps members, all through the year, they will excel.

“Our target from the onset is that if we put the entire corps members in the country together, those in Anambra will distinguish themselves in terms of excellence, knowledge and comportment,” he added.