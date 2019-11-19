The Nigerian Army 4 Brigade, Benin has dissociated itself from an illegal banner and request for sponsorship of a three-day 10 kilometres charity trek.

This was contained in a statement by Maj. Ojo Adenegan, Assistant Director Army Public Relations, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Benin on Tuesday.

According to Adenegan, “The attention of the 4 Brigade Nigerian Army has been drawn to the circulation of the illegal banner and request for sponsorship of a three days 10 kilometres charity trek.

“This is therefore to inform the general public, private and public organisations as well as government parastatals that the illegal banner and letter which was signed by one AB Gofai who claims to be AFOBREF Commandant with telephone number 0812347002, did not originate from 4 Brigade Nigerian Army or its Officer Mess.

“It has become necessary to issue this rebuttal also to disassociate the Brigade from this false information and to inform the general public that there is no such event being organized by the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association or 4 Brigade Nigerian Army.

“All are please therefore requested to ignore the banner and any request for sponsorship of the event as this is clearly a scam by persons who were yet to be identified”. (NAN)