Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than four persons yesterday lost their lives in a fatal motor accident along the Benin/Owo expressway in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Also, 14 people sustained serious injuries in the accident, which involved two Toyota Hiace buses coming from different directions.

The police public relations officer in the state, Mr Femi Joseph, who confirmed the accident, said the incident happened around 4pm.

He said the accident was caused by over speeding on the part of the drivers of the two buses.

Joseph said one of the buses with registration number MKD 341 XA, carrying 18 passengers, was coming from Lagos and heading to Makurdi, Benuue State, while the other one with registration number BDG 330 AP was coming from Benin and heading to Akure, Ondo State, before the accident occurred.

According to him, the two vehicles had a collision and as a result got burnt.

He said that those injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo for medical treatment, while the dead bodies were deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

Joseph warned drivers against over speeding, especially during the ember months.