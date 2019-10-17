Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than four persons yesterday lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident along Benin/Owo express road in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Also, 14 people sustained serious injuries in the accident which involved two Toyota hiace buses coming from different directions.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police com man, Mr Femi Joseph who confirmed the accident said the incident happened between 3.00 and 4.00pm.

He said the accident was caused by high speed on the part of the drivers of the two buses.

Joseph said one of the buses with registration number MKD 341 XA carrying 18 passengers was coming from Lagos and heading to Markudi, while the other one with registration number BDG 330 AP was coming from Benin and heading to Akure before the accident occurred.

According to him the two vehicles had a collision and as a result got burnt.

He hinted that the victims of the accident were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo for medical treatment, while the corpse are already deposited at the mogue of the hospital.

The PPRO warned drivers against high speed, especially during the ember months.