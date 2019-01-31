No fewer than four people and five vehicles were burnt yesterday morning at Barracks Bus Stop, along the Mile 2, Orile-Badagry Expressway after a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of fuel toppled over and exploded.

Director of Lagos State Fire Service (LSFS), Mr. Musibau Rasaki, confirmed the incident, saying that his men had been battling to put out the fire to stop it from spreading to other areas.

“Two persons were burnt to death, one other person sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital. Five vehicles were also burnt, including the tanker,” he said.

It was earlier gathered that the five vehicles ran into the spilled contents on the road and ignited a fire, while some of the motorists were lucky to escape, two were burnt beyond recognition.

The accident brought traffic on the ever-busy expressway to a halt, forcing commuters to come down from public vehicles to cross the scene of the accident to continue their journey.

At about 10am, the fire was under control and vehicular movement had been restored in the area following intervention of the Lagos State Fire Service, the LRU of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other security agencies.

A passerby who was at the scene while the fire was burning, Hon. Ralph Nwafor, said the tanker laden with petroleum product fall in front of Ojo military cantonment. He added that the entire road was blocked to vehicular movement to and fro Mile 2 while the inferno lasted. He said that the intervention of uniformed men, LSFS and the LRU, helped to combat the fire and to clear the traffic.

“I saw two human bodies burnt beyond recognition. The fuel tanker, a container and other vehicles were also burnt.

“Many people were injured as a result of the fear caused by the fire. People ran up and down in search of safety. Those that were on okada, were particularly injured,” he said.

Musibau, who visited the scene, warned motorists to avoid leaving their vehicles on the road unattended to, especially in the night in order to avert fire, and save lives.