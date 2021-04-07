From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Authorities of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church have sealed four Cherubim and Seraphim churches in Ondo State over alleged fetish practices.

The founders of the churches were alleged to be involved in different fetish practices which are against the doctrine of the church.

The Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church in the state, Dr Ade Ademisokun-Turton, said the churches were sealed after a series of warnings for their founders.

Ademisokun-Turton said that the authorities of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church has a zero-tolerance for unholy practices by church leaders.

He added that the Cherubim and Seraphim Church would no longer tolerate fetish acts in any of its branches henceforth.

Ademisokun-Turton, who would be installed as new Baba Alakoso of C&S Unification, said founders of the churches sealed had neither qualifications nor knowledge about the Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

According to him, ‘the proliferation of churches has caused a lot of damages to the Christian body as many of them want to outshine one another using fetish means.

‘We are concerned about the age of the church, we are out to control the establishment of the church by those who do not know the rudiments of the church. By doing this we will be able to boost the image of the church,’ he stressed.