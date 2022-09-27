From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Four children have lost their lives in a fire incident in Rumuchakara village, Choba, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The said incident occurred in the early morning of yesterday, according to a source.

The source, who gave his name Innocent Chuku, said the four children were sleeping when fire gutted their room.

Chuku said three of the children were of the same parents, while the fourth had came to visit the family some days ago before the incident.

He said the victims who were primary school children, had used candle to do their assignments, but had slept off without putting out the burning candle.

Chuku alleged that the fire was from the candle, noting that before the parents of the kids had got hint of the fire from their own room smoke had already taken over the entire building.

He said: “There was a fire incident at Rumuchakara area of Choba. Four children burnt to death. Three died in the room, while the forth one died at the hospital where he was rushed to.

“It is really a painful experience. The kids used candle to read and do their home work. They forget to off the candle. The fire came from there.

“They were in the same house with their parents; but, it is a two bedroom apartment. Their parents were in their own room. Before they realized what was happening, the fire had taken over the building.”