Adams, Minna

Four construction workers with Tractia Construction Company have been abducted at Erena in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The four staff, an Assistant Chief Technical Officer, Abubakar Ibrahim Sadiq and three others were picked from the site by heavily armed bandits on Wednesday at about 11:00am.

One of the expatriates whose name could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report was given a chase of his life by the bandits but he reportedly managed to escape.

The victims were working on the construction of the

Sunday Sun gathered that the bandits who rode on motorcycles and numbering about 60, had earlier blocked all the entry routes into the communities to prevent the people from escaping.

The villagers, according to a source who craved anonymity, on hearing that the bandits had taken over the communities, escaped by trekking several kilometers through bush paths, with majority of them currently taking refuge in one of the IDP camps in Zumba primary school.

Residents of the communities said they did not know the mission of the bandits this time around since no casualty was recorded throughout the three hours that the siege lasted except the abduction of the workers.

“Nobody could go to market today from these three communities because they blocked every road in and out as people scampered to safety” a source volunteered, adding that “all vehicles heading to Zumba Market today were forced to make u-turn and are currently parked at Erena town.”

When contacted, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Mallam Abubakar Balarebe, confirmed the abduction but said “we are on top of the situation”

When asked if the kidnappers have demanded any ransom, he said, “this is not an issue we discuss on telephone. We are handling the matter”.

Meanwhile, no fewer than nine armed bandits have been killed by combined efforts of police and local vigilantes in Kagara, Rafi local government area of Niger State.

The bandits, according to the State Police Command who confirmed the breakthrough said the gunmen met their Waterloo after a heavy exchange of fire with the police and local vigilantes, which lasted hours.