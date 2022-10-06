From Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than four of the 1,151 outgoing members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to Bauchi State are to repeat their service year.

The NYSC Coordinator for the state, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Bauchi on Thursday.

Abubakar said that the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offences ranging from abscondment, absenteeism and others, during their service year.

He maintained that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corp member.

The NYSC Coordinator revealed that 27 others would have their service year extended for at least three weeks for misconduct during their service year.

He said out of the 1,151 corps members who passed out, five of them would be rewarded with the state award for their outstanding contribution towards uplifting the living standard of their host communities through tangible Community Development Service (CDS) projects.

Abubakar disclosed that a high number of the corps medical personnel were posted to rural areas of Bauchi state in line with the scheme’s mission of contributing to the development of the country,

He explained that posting corps medical personnel to rural areas had gone a long way in addressing the shortfall in personnel in the health sector.

He said that the corps’ medical personnel through the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), had assisted thousands of citizens in rural communities across the state.

The state Coordinator also disclosed that a number of Corps Members were posted to schools to contribute their own quota through teaching in order to contribute to the educational development of the state.

“I will like to urge the outgoing corps members to continue to be good ambassadors of the scheme and also maximise the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship learnt during their service year,” he said.