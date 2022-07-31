From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Four days after the kidnap of two Nollywood stars, Cynthia Okereke and Clenson Cornel popularly known as Agbogidi, their abductors are yet to establish contact with their families and associates.

They have, however, withdrawn all the money in Cynthia’s (Mama) bank account.

The duo were abducted on Tuesday evening around Four-Corners while returning from a film location at Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Three days after the incident, the police recovered the red-coloured Toyota RAV4 Jeep with Reg. No. AGL 199 CY, belonging to Cynthia, which they were riding in. The vehicle was abandoned at Four-Corners, along Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway.

Speaking to Sunday Sun, yesterday, a producer and colleague of the abductees, Chris Bassey, described the incident as very disturbing, and prayed that no harm befalls them.

Narrating the ordeal, he said: “They went to shoot (a film) at Ozalla around Four Corner, close to a filling station on the road to Onitsha. Afterwards, both of them started for home that evening. Mama was the one driving when the incident happened.

“About this morning (Saturday) nothing had been heard from the kidnappers; but they have withdrawn all the money in Mama’s account. Her children went to the bank to notify them of the incident and possibly block the account only to find out that the kidnappers had removed all the money in their mother’s account.

“It is serious; nobody is safe anymore; we are appealing to the kidnapers to release them; at least they have collected all the money in her account. They should consider their ages and release them.

Also reacting to the incident, a Nollywood actress, Ijeoma Thomas, expressed worry over the safety of the victims and security of the members of the Nollywood family as they were always on the move, going to villages, and even forests to shoot films.