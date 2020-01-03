Four persons died yesterday while four others sustained injuries in an auto crash around Pipeline Junction, Ogere, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), said that the accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. and that it involved a Man Diesel truck with registration number: TKP 653 XA, conveying people and yams.

He explained that the accident involved 14 people: 13 males and one female; that four males died and another four sustained injuries. “I learnt the vehicle was coming from the North to Lagos and loaded with yams,” he said. “The casualty was much because some of the passengers who are the likely owners of the yams were sitting on the yams in the open space at the back. The truck lost control due to excessive speed and poor visibility; fell by its side with the yams and the vehicle fell on them.”

Akinbiyi, said that the dead bodies had been deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara Remo, Ogun State, while the injured were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu. He advised motorists to maintain their vehicles, avoid speed and night travel if possible, especially now that the harmattan season is here, with poor visibility everywhere.