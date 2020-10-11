Christopher Oji

At least four persons have been confirmed dead , eight persons rescued while some people were still trapped in a building that collapse on 62, Ondo Street ,Obalende area of Lagos Island.

It was gathered that the three story building was under under construction before collapsed.

As at the time of filling this report, emergency agencies, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) the Police , Fire service and other paramilitary agencies were on ground trying to rescue the trapped victims ,those who were rescued were rushed to the hospital while those who were confirmed dead were taken to Mortuaries .

Head, Public Affairs ,LASEMA Nosa Okunbor, said “The cause of collapse is yet to be ascertained, but efforts are presently ongoing by LASEMA and other responders towards salvaging the situation.

“As at 5:40 pm , a total of eight people (all males) have been extricated alive by the LASEMA Response Team and other Stakeholders, and have been attended and quickly transferred to the hospital by LASEMA Paramedics for further medical attention at Lagos Island General hospital.

” Four people (three males and one female) have so far been recovered dead and handed over to the agency concerned at the incident scene.Recovery operation is still ongoing”.