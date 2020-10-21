Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Four persons were feared killed at Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State when rival cult groups invaded the scene of the community’s annual festival known as Ine.

The rival cult groups had stormed the old palace ground at Ogbe-Nti-Obi , but were chased out by elders presiding over the festival rituals.

A community source said one of the four persons suspected to have died was an indigene of the polytechnic town.

“They killed four people during the clash, one of the youths killed was an indigene of Ogwashi-Uku.

“After they were chased away from the venue of the festival, and they started attacking themselves with dangerous weapons and four were murdered in the process.

“Two of them escaped with injuries in their pool of blood but we can’t say whether one of the people that escaped is alive or dead but the other was found by good Samaritan in a nearby building and alerted Ogwashi-Uku vigilante group,” the source said.

One of the members of the royal family, Prince Newton Izedinor ,said the youths who stormed the venue of the festival were chased away when it was obvious that they were out for mischief.

“The clash between the cult group happened outside the vicinity of Ogbe-Nti Quarters ,” Izedinor said.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, promised to get back to the Reporter but was yet to do so as of the time of filling this report.