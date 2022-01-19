From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

No fewer than four persons were killed yesterday by warlords in the protracted war between the people of Ukawu and Isinkwo communities in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The people of Ukawu and Isinkwo have been in a protracted war over land tussle, which has claimed many lives, while houses and other property have been destroyed.

The state government had been battling to end the killings and destructions between the warring communities, but four persons were reportedly killed yesterday and their bodies taken away by the assailants.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were all from Ukawu.

A source told Daily Sun that the Ukawu people had gone to a beach in the area to dredge sand when they were ambushed by the warlords, who shot four of them dead.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, gave the name of one of the victims as Ujebe Offor, 32, a father of three.

She said: “I heard that the people from Ukawu went in a group to the beach to get sand, thinking that the fateful day, being a sit-at-home, there would be no problem in the area, unfortunately for them, Isinkwo people ambushed them near the beach, where they were shot dead.

“I learnt that Ukawu people have mobilized to Isinkwo for reprisal and to also demand the bodies of their children who were killed in ambush. One of the deceased was Ujebe Offor, who was in his mid-30s.”

Ebonyi State police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, told journalists that the command was yet to be briefed about the matter.