Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

It was a tragic day in Gombe, as a vehicle transporting cattle from a village in Alkari Local Government Area of Bauchi State to Gombe crushed four people to death along Bauchi motor park and Works junction in Gombe metropolis.

An eyewitness, El-Nas, told journalists that about 11 persons were injured and taken to hospital. According to him, the crash occurred at about 5:40pm today.

Another eyewitness, a victim on board the ill-fated vehicle said it lost control around old Mile 3 before crushing tricycles, motorcycles and other vehicles on the busy road. The accident was suspected to have been caused by brake failure.

Authorities like the police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were yet to comment on the incident as at the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were rushed to Gombe State Specialist Hospital where many have been going to identify their family members who were suspected to be among the victims.