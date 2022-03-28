From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than four people, on Saturday, lost their lives, while 18 people sustained serious injuries in a fatal accident which occurred in Ikaram-Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Those who sustained injuries were said to have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were also deposited at the morgue.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The lone accident involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number MBA 752 XA.

It was gathered that one of the tires of the bus exploded while on motion, causing the driver to lose control.

An eyewitness said the driver would have been able to control the vehicle if he had stayed below the speed limit.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The eyewitness, who craved anonymity, claimed that the driver was attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle when he hit the road’s median.

He added that the vehicle was on its way to the northern part of the country when the tragedy occurred.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He also said that residents of the community helped to rescue the injured victims and took them to the hospital.

The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ikare-Akoko, Mr Oluropo Alabi, said the corpses were deposited at the Ikare-Akoko Specialist Hospital’s morgue.

He blamed the accident on over-speeding on the part of the driver.