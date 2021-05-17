From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Four youths were allegedly gruesomely murdered at Damba Kunai village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State when armed bandits attempted to launch their usual offensive against the village, yesterday morning.

The names of the four youths killed were given as Ezra John, Anthony Barde, Markus Dauda and Elkana Bala, while Tanimu Ibrahim and Hassan India, escaped with injuries. They were said to be working on their farms when the assailants came calling.

A source in the area said, following the development, the village was alerted and prepared for the invading bandits who made a U-turn after killing four and injured two other youths.

“Herdsmen attacked a nearby farm, today, at Damba Kunai ward in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Four people confirmed dead and two others injured. They were Ezra John (Yaro), Anthony Barde, Markus Dauda and Elkana Bala. The People injured are Tanimu Ibrahim and Hassan India.

“They were coming to attack the entire community, but they first attacked them on their farm close to the community. They could not kidnap anyone or burn any house because the community were alerted and came out in their numbers to defend themselves,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Kaduna state Police Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, promised to get to the DPO in the area and get back to Daily Sun, which he was yet to do at the time of filing this report.