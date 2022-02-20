Four persons, including two foreigners, on Sunday died after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a railway track near Dagoretti neighbourhood in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, the Police said.

Nairobi regional Deputy Police Commander, James Mugera, said two others were injured in the accident.

Mugera added that two Canadians and two Kenyans were among those killed in the accident.

He said the four-wheel-drive car hit a roadside wall and plunged into the track almost five meters down.

Witnesses said the car was moving to the city centre when the driver lost control after hitting the wall and plunged into the track.

The incident caused a huge traffic jam on the busy road as officials tried to rescue those trapped in the car for almost three hours.

Locals asked authorities to rectify boulders at the scene, which they claimed are a death trap on motorists using the road.

According to the Police, fatal accidents are common in Kenya due to reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, drunk walking, drunk riding and failure to use helmets. (Xinhua/NAN)