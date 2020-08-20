Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Two people, including a mobile phone repairer, have been electrocuted by a cable that dropped from the high-tension line at the Global System for Communication (GSM) village in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The incident occurred when the phone repairer, Junaudu Iliyasu Shaibu, went for his tools unknown to him that a live electricity cable fell around the environment while the second victim, a passerby, met his death while attempting to rescue the former.

A witness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the first victim died on the spot while the second person was rushed to the Federal Medical Center Keffi where he was later confirmed dead. Officials of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC,) who arrived the scene of the incident, declined comment. On his part, the Chairman of the GSM repairers, Keffi branch, Mr Adamu Saidu, who expressed sadness over the incident, said his organization will work with the relevant agencies to get to the root cause of the incident.

“We are tired of the lukewarm attitude of the AEDC officials because this is not the first time we are losing a member in the same manner. We shall not rest on our oars to forestall recurrence of the unfortunate incident as well as working to see the possibility of providing succour for the families of the departed,” Saidu stated.

As at the time of filing in this report, men of the Nigeria Police Force, Keffi Division have also visited the scene of the incident while the area have been deserted by members of the association in solidarity with those that lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been buried in Keffi according to Islamic rites. In a related development, a young legal practitioner, Barrister Ezike Chiadikobi Izuchukwu and three others lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident along Nasarawa – Keffi Road.