By Billy Graham Abel

Four people reportedly died in a fatal crash involving a Hilux truck conveying some members of a vigilance group on the campaign train of the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, en route Mubi.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident, which occurred around Fadama Reke, Hong Local Government has so far claimed the lives of four people while five others were said to have sustained injuries of varying degrees.

Only last week, Governor Fintiri’s campaign train was involved in an accident as a vehicle was said to have lost control, skidded off road and rammed into two vehicles on his campaign train.