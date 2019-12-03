Obinna Odogwu, Awka and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, alleged that the police in Anambra State invaded the house of its lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in Ifite Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area and killed two of its members while some were wounded.

It was also alleged that two policemen were killed during the fracas.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the IPOB, leader, “confirmed reports indicate that a combined team of Nigeria police and the military assassination squad invaded the home of my lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor in Oraifite Anambra State, this morning, Monday, December 2, in a bid to kill him and his family.”

He also alleged that this came on the heels of yet another killing of two IPOB members who were peacefully gathered in Arondizuogu, in Ideato, Imo State on Sunday, December 1, adding that their bodies were already deposited the morgue.

Kanu stated that “those responsible for this deadly assault know they will pay dearly for it; they know, it’s only a matter of time”.

Meanwhile, a witness at Oraifite said that the police actually shot and killed two people in the house of Ejiofor, but in retaliation the youths of the community allegedly killed two policemen and burnt them at the Nkwo area of the town.

The source said that the police on reaching the lawyer’s house had an altercation with IPOB members in his house which led to the police opening fire on them and in reaction, the angry youths of Oraifite mobilized and attacked the policemen and in the process, two policemen were allegedly killed.

He said the incident did not have anything to do with either Ejiofor or members of IPOB, but it was unfortunate the police went to Ejiofor’s house were fracas ensued and police opened fire on the IPOB members who were not members of any of the cult groups.

The atmosphere in the entire community was charged as at 1.30pm while the bodies of the policemen were seen lying in their operation vehicle.

The situation affected movements as people were trapped while the roads were deserted for fear of possible police swoop on the community.

However, traditional ruler of Oraifite, Igwe Dr. Dan Udeorji, confirmed the incident but said he did not have the details as he was in an occasion when what happened was sent to him via a text message. He expressed disappointment over such senseless loss of lives in the present day Nigeria.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that some people can be very quick with guns to kill, why did they not arrest the culprits instead of shooting them. There is no need for loss of lives at this time, in fact any time.

Police public relations officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said in a statement: “On December 2, at about 11.30 am, there was a formal complaint against one Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor (a member of the proscribed IPOB) in Oraifite on alleged case of abduction, assault occasioning harm and malicious damage to property.

“Following the report, police patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Oraifite, Oliver Abbey, mobilised and rushed to the scene in order to arrest the suspect who declined police invitation.

“However, as soon as police arrived the house, armed men suspected to be IPOB members descended on the police, set ablaze one patrol vehicle and attacked them with rifles and machetes. As a result of the attack, two police officers whose identities are being withheld were killed by the suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts. The injured personnel were rushed to the hospital for medical attention and are presently receiving treatment.”